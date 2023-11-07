‘Deepfakes damaging, to be dealt with by platforms’
The minister’s post, on social media platform X, came on the back of a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that went viral on the platform
NEW DELHI : Deepfakes, or content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) that morphs a real image or video into a realistic yet misleading form, are a “dangerous and damaging form of misinformation, and need to be dealt with by platforms," said union minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.