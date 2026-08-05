Deepfakes worry Indians: 1 in 2 surveyed say they watched multiple fake videos; 7 in 10 want them criminalised

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have ushered in a new era of technological disruption, with deepfakes emerging as an increasingly serious challenge. A LocalCircles survey of more than 35,000 people found that one in two respondents said that more than 10% of the videos they watched on social media, OTT platforms, or WhatsApp in the past year were later found to be fake.

The survey also found strong support for stricter punishment. Seven in ten respondents said creating deepfake videos should be made a criminal offence.

Survey comes as Centre plans separate law on deepfakes The survey comes as the Centre is considering a Bill to make digital arrest scams and AI-generated deepfakes distinct criminal offences. The move follows the Supreme Court's observation on Tuesday that existing laws do not specifically deal with such offences.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the proposed legislation would classify AI-generated deepfakes as a separate crime with specific legal consequences.

The proposed law follows the IT Rules that came into force on February 20, 2026. These rules require social media platforms and other intermediaries to clearly label AI-generated content and remove illegal synthetic media within a fixed time

'A new threat for society' The Central government has vehemently flagged the growing menace of deepfakes as a 'new threat for the society'. AI-generated videos, images and cloned voices are increasingly being used to spread misinformation, damage reputations, commit financial fraud and manipulate public opinion.

Globally, the number of deepfake files is estimated to have increased from around 500,000 in 2023 to nearly 8 million in 2025.

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The survey quoting a Thales report stated that 65% of organisations had experienced deepfake-related attacks, while 55% reported losses due to AI-generated misinformation. A McAfee study estimated that nearly 90% of Indians had encountered fake AI-generated celebrity endorsements, with victims losing an average of ₹34,500.

Supreme Court calls for dedicated law During suo motu proceedings on digital arrest scams, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana noted that while the court has taken a strict stance against digital arrest frauds, including denying bail in such cases, there is no specific penal law addressing these offences.

Addressing Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the bench said, “The government may need to formally define digital arrest in penal laws.”

The judges further observed that digital arrest scams involve elements of extortion, robbery, and organised crime, and asked whether the government should create a standalone offence with stringent penalties, including provisions to freeze the accused's assets.

Justice Bagchi said framing and enforcing new criminal laws fall within the government's domain.