Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a “scrumptious South Indian breakfast" at the Delhi airport upon their arrival in India. DeepVeer was quite impressed with the cafe at Terminal 3 of the airport. Soon after the breakfast, Deepika shared an appreciation post for Carnatic Cafe India.

Deepika wrote, "This is an appreciation post. My husband and I had the most scrumptious South Indian breakfast at @carnaticcafeindia at Terminal 3 in Delhi this morning. What made it even more special was the courteous and efficient staff. Do yourselves a favour and go check it out..."

View Full Image Deepika Padukone was all praise for Carnatic Cafe India at Delhi's IGI Airport

Deepika has already acknowledged her fondness of South Indian cuisine. Homemade rasam and rice happen to be her go-to comfort foods. In a recent Ask Me Anything Instagram session, Deepika Padukone admitted to her followers that she prefers baking to cooking. Additionally, she mentioned that her favourite homemade snack is a batch of cookies.

When asked about her morning routine, Deepika revealed that she loves to work out first thing in the morning. Deepika said, “I’m more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength."

Earlier, Deepika said on Instagram that she was currently salivating over pizza. She shared a picture of the cheese-oozing pizza slices. She titled the picture "Drools".

Deepika Padukone has acknowledged in the past that she enjoys baking. She bakes cookies because they are her favourite food.

She also mentioned Shri Krishna Sweets as her preferred Mysore Pak establishment. According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave personalised letters along with boxes of Mysore Pak from Sri Krishna Sweets to their wedding guests.

On July 11 morning, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen leaving the Mumbai airport together.

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, recently paid ₹119 crores for a luxury quadruplex in Bandra, Mumbai. Ranveer is now Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, thanks to the deal involving one of the most costly residential properties in the nation.