'My husband and I…': Deepika Padukone cheers for this South Indian cafe
On July 11 morning, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen leaving the Mumbai airport together.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a “scrumptious South Indian breakfast" at the Delhi airport upon their arrival in India. DeepVeer was quite impressed with the cafe at Terminal 3 of the airport. Soon after the breakfast, Deepika shared an appreciation post for Carnatic Cafe India.