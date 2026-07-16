Deepika Padukone's post in support of Sonam Wangchuk goes viral. It's fake

A picture doing the rounds on social media claims to show a screenshot of actor Deepika Padukone's Instagram story, in which she is claimed to have supported activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

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The message on the screenshot read, “He [Wangchuk] is fasting. We are scrolling. Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.”

Many on social media shared the screenshot of the viral post. One such X user claimed, “OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Did Deepika Padukone support Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike on Instagram? ⌵ No, the claim about Deepika Padukone supporting Sonam Wangchuk through an Instagram story is false. There is no credible evidence or verified posts from her accounts confirming this. 2 What was the reason behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on his current hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike began on June 28 and has reached its 19th day as of July 16. 4 Why is there growing concern for Sonam Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike? ⌵ Health concerns are rising as Sonam Wangchuk has reportedly lost more than 9 kg during the fast, with medical evaluations indicating potential complications due to prolonged starvation. 5 Should the government engage in dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk regarding his demands? ⌵ Yes, many observers urge the government to initiate dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters to address their demands, especially in light of his declining health condition.

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Did the actress really post it? No. Several reports fact-checking the viral claim said there is no credible evidence that Deepika Padukone posted such an Instagram story. The viral screenshot is fabricated.

None of the message or the viral screenshot appears anywhere on Deepika’s verified accounts. According to News18, the screenshot shows signs of digital alteration.

“The viral screenshot appears to be digitally manipulated. Before sharing viral screenshots or unverified claims, always verify their authenticity through reliable sources,” Telly Reporter claimed.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Public figures urge Centre to open dialogue

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone’s name has been associated with a politically charged issue.

In January 2020, Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University after masked attackers entered the campus and assaulted students and teachers.

Deepika stood in solidarity with protesting students but did not make a speech or issue a statement. Her visit to the university drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum.

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Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination irregularities.

The strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, July 16.

The activist has lost more than nine kg, according to the latest health bulletin issued by his doctor on Thursday.

Also Read | Who is Sonam Wangchuk? What is he famous for and who was his father

Dr Satish Lamba, senior general physician monitoring Wangchuk's health, said the activist has lost more than nine kg since beginning his fast.

He said Wangchuk's blood sugar level was 80 milligrams per decilitre while his pulse rate was 72 beats per minute.

As concerns over his health continue to mount, several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker, Kaka, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, Anurag Kashyap, and Munawar Faruqui, have extended their support to the activist and urged the government to engage in dialogue.

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