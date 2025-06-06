‘Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif’: Vijay Mallya on how they chose Kingfisher calendar girls and why it worked

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya recently spoke about the Kingfisher calendar models he selected, mentioning Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif among them.

Vijay Mallya’s calendars were a key part of his public image and have been widely covered in the media.

The Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar, launched in 2003 by United Breweries Group and photographed annually by Atul Kasbekar, has been a key platform for aspiring Indian models.

When asked why the careers of the models featured in the Kingfisher calendar took off, Vijay Mallya replied, “Because we chose the right girls.”

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Mallya said, “We chose the right girls, Whether it was Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. We had all the heroines and the stars on the calendar at a younger age. We picked the right talent.”

Mallya further said, “I did it because it was a fantastic marketing tool. Did not bring anything to me personally. But it did wonders to the brand.”

Katrina Kaif appeared in the first 2003 edition, and Deepika Padukone featured in 2006. Both went on to become major Bollywood stars, with Deepika crediting the calendar for giving her early exposure and opportunities.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Deepika Padukone said in 2009, “At the beginning of my career, I was part of the calendar, and it’s getting better every year. The girls in this calendar have done a fantastic job.” Referring to her appearance in the 2006 edition, she added, “It’s of international standards and one of the best calendars in the world.”

When was the Kingfisher Calendar launched? The Kingfisher Calendar was launched in 2003 by Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher brand, with photographer Atul Kasbekar leading the shoots. It was an annual swimsuit calendar featuring Indian models.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2015 film Calendar Girls was inspired by these calendars, portraying the lives of models who rose to fame after featuring in them.

Celebrities featured in Kingfisher Calendar Katrina Kaif (2003)– Her appearance marked the beginning of her Bollywood career.

Deepika Padukone (2006)– Featured in the calendar before her film debut.

Yana Gupta (2003).

Nargis Fakhri (2009)–Her participation led to a Bollywood debut in Rockstar (2011).

Esha Gupta (2010) – Entered Bollywood following her calendar appearance.

Saiyami Kher (2012) – Featured in the calendar before her film debut.

Lisa Haydon (2011) – Gained prominence through her calendar shoot.

Angela Jonsson (2011) – Won the Kingfisher Calendar Girl Hunt and appeared in the calendar the same year.

Sonali Raut (2010) – Featured in the calendar and later appeared in Bigg Boss 8.