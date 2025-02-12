Deepika Padukone’s message to students at ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’: ‘Stress is natural, sleep is superpower’ | Watch video

Stress is a natural part of life and adequate sleep, fresh air, daylight are very crucial for mental health, actor Deepika Padukone told students in the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on Wednesday, February 12.

The Bollywood diva shared tips to tackle stress due to exams and highlighted the importance of having clarity of mind and conviction in one's own capability. The Om Shanti Om actress, who is a vocal advocate of mental health, shed light on her struggle with depression. Here are the top highlights from Deepika Padukone's interaction with students at the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

‘Stress is natural’ Deepika Padukone noted that stress is a natural part of life and emphasised the need to tackle it during exams.

“Being stressed is natural, and it is a part of life. How we handle it is the important thing. Having patience is important regarding the exams and the results. We can only do what is in our control; we can sleep well, hydrate well, exercise and meditate,” Deepika Padukone told the students.

Deepika Padukone founded the LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation, which helps create awareness about mental health, reduces the stigma associated with mental illness and provides credible mental health resources for the needy.

How to tackle pressure? 'Focus on things you can control' Answering a question on ways to tackle pressure, Deepika Padukone said, “Focus on the things you can control like, ‘Am I prepared or not’, that's in my control. Feeling stressed the night before. Talk to your parents about it.”

She also advised children to express their feelings to their parents, teachers or friends.

“Talk to your teachers. Identify the cause of stress and express it to somebody you trust. That could be one of the ways of dealing with stress if I'm meditating or doing exercise. That's in my control.”

“I was a very naughty child. I was always interested in extra-curricular activities. I used to get very excited about fashion, dance, and sports days. I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks. I want to tell the parents that they should recognise their child's potential,” said Deepika Padukone.

‘Sleep is a superpower’ The ‘Happy New Year’ actor called sleep a ‘superpower’ for good mental health. She emphasised basic factors like getting sunlight and fresh air for better mental health.

Sharing tips for a stress-free life, Deepika Padukone said, “First of all, adequate sleep. Sleep is a superpower which is available free of cost. I think sleep is a part of good mental health. Adequate sunlight, going out to get some fresh air. To get some daylight can help with your mental health. Always reach out for help.”