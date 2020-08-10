Home >News >India >Deeply appreciate message of sympathy on Kerala plane crash: Jaishankar
Deeply appreciate message of sympathy on Kerala plane crash: Jaishankar

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 03:32 PM IST ANI

  • Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed his appreciation over sympathy and condolence messages on Air India plane crash in Kerala
  • Many countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Malaysia expressed grief over the crash

NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he deeply appreciates the sympathy messages from several countries on the tragic Air India Express crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, which claimed 18 lives.

"Deeply appreciate the message of sympathy on the tragic Kozhikode air crash. Such support is a source of strength at this difficult time," he said in a tweet.

On August 7, 18 people, including the two pilots, died after the Air Express flight skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode amid heavy rain. The plane went down into a slope and broke into two pieces.

Many countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Malaysia expressed grief over the crash and tweeted their sympathies to the families of the victims killed in the mishap.

The flight was coming from Dubai and carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said an enquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, while the black boxes of the ill-fated flight have been recovered. Findings of the investigation will be made public.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

