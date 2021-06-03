Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Vice President Kamala D Harris after US President Joe Biden promised to share the first 25 million (2.5 crore) doses with India and other countries experiencing surges.

PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing, under which India is expected to get the first batch of doses by the month-end.

"Spoke to US Vice President Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The PM also thanked the Vice President for all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora.

"We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery," tweeted PM Modi in a series of tweets.

Spoke to @VP Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

India will be among the handful of nations to receive Covid-19 vaccine doses from the US under its plan to supply the first few million doses as part of a larger framework, VP Harris told PM Modi during today's phone call.

US embassy issues statement

The US embassy also issued a statement from Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris on her calls with leaders of four countries, including PM Modi, on the global allocation plan for the supply of the coronavirus vaccine doses to India and other nations by the month-end.

In the four separate calls, she said that the US will begin sharing the first 2.5 crore doses of Covid vaccines to their respective nations and others, as part of the Biden-Harris administration's framework for sharing at least 8 crore vaccines globally by the end of June.

Harris reiterated that the administration's efforts are focused on achieving a broad global coverage, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs, and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines.

The four leaders thanked the vice president, and they agreed to continue working together to address Covid-19 and advance our mutual interests around the world, the US government statement said.

Besides PM Modi, VP Harris spoke to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the statement added.

PM Modi and VP Harris discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing., according to a PTI report.

They highlighted the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the QUAD vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.

PM Modi also said he hopes to welcome VP Harris in India soon after normalisation of the global health situation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.