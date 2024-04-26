India slams US report on ‘rights issue’ in Manipur, BBC raids: ‘Deeply biased, reflects very poor understanding’
The External Affairs Ministry of India dismissed a US report on human rights violations in Manipur as biased, stating it reflects a lack of understanding of India.
India has slammed a report by the US State Department citing alleged incidents of human rights violations, including in Manipur, as "deeply biased," adding “it reflects a poor understanding of India."
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing that the report was deeply biased, adding "We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same."