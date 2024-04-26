India has slammed a report by the US State Department citing alleged incidents of human rights violations, including in Manipur, as "deeply biased," adding “it reflects a poor understanding of India."External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing that the report was deeply biased, adding "We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also mentioned the raids by Indian tax authorities on the office of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to a report by news agency PTI, the US report mentioned that the local human rights organisations, minority political parties, and affected communities criticised the Modi government for the delayed action to stop violence and provide humanitarian assistance in Manipur.

There were a number of press and civil society reports about using disinformation tactics against civil society organisations, religious minorities, such as Sikhs and Muslims, and the political opposition, the US State Department report added.

On I-T raid at BBC's office, the report said although tax authorities described the searches as motivated by irregularities in the BBC's tax payments and ownership structure, the officials also searched and seized equipment from journalists, who were not involved in the organisation's financial processes.

"The government invoked emergency powers to ban screening of the documentary, forced media companies to remove links to the video, and detained student protesters who organised viewing parties," the State Department alleged, referring to a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, the screening of which was banned in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!