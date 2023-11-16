‘Deeply concerned’: MEA calls for peace as Myanmar clashes send thousands fleeing to India
MEA deeply concerned by clashes near India-Myanmar border. Thousands seek refuge in India as rebels continue offensive. Calls for peaceful resolution through dialogue reiterated by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it was ‘deeply concerned’ by clashes in Myanmar. Thousands have crossed the international border into India this week as rebels launched fresh attacks against the Myanmar military. The anti-junta offensive remains underway at several locations in the other country.