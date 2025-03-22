Police have arrested an assistant professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar for allegedly molesting a female student in Cachar district of Assam, officials said on Saturday.

The arrest came after a letter of the student's confession went viral online, where she described the crimes, sparking a debate and protests on campus.

The student registered a complaint with the institute on Thursday. She said that the professor called her to his chamber after class on the pretext of discussing her marks and asked her to lock the door.

Police arrest professor A senior police officer said that the professor was arrested for “molesting the student and sexually harassing her”, reported PTI.

The assistant professor, whose name was disclosed as DK Raju, was taken into custody, the news agency reported.

After extensive questioning at the Ghungoor Police Outpost, he was arrested and transferred to the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Friday evening, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

Students launch protest The confession from the student came to light and immediately sparked protests at NIT Silchar.

“The matter was immediately referred to the internal complaints committee of the institute to enquire into it. The chamber where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed,” an institute spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The confession sparked a massive protest, with students demanding immediate action against the assistant professor DK Raju.

According has been teaching in the institute since 2018, and termination of his services.

The institute suspended the accused with immediate effect and the police recorded the statement of the student and registered a case.

NIT Silchar professor molests student: Netizens react As news of the NIT Silchar incident reached online, it sparked widespread discussions.

“This abuse of power is sickening. Students are protesting. This can't be ignored,” said a netizen on X.

“As an engineering student, this is deeply disturbing. If a professor at a prestigious institute like NIT Silchar can do this, imagine the state of private and smaller institutes. How safe are students really? This needs serious action,” another user said.