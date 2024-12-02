The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condemned the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's Agartala and termed it ‘deeply regrettable’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as well as attacks on minorities in that neighbouring country, thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission.

The rally was taken out under the banner of Hindu Sangharsh Samity, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among those present at the complex, reported PTI.

"Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh," PTI quoted VHP's Tripura chapter secretary Sankar Roy as saying.

Reacting to the development, MEA said, "The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable."

It said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India.

"Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances," the MEA said in a statement.

"The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country," it said.

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that Bangladesh would suffer if corrective actions are not taken by the interim government.

On Friday, India said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.