Israel has expressed "deep shock" after an Indian man from Kerala died in a missile attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala. Reports have confirmed that two other Indians from Kerala only have been injured severely. Israel's embassy on the X platform wrote, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon". Indian national from Kerala killed in anti-tank missile attack near Israel, 2 injured Israel said that its medical institutions are at the service of the injured Indians. "We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," it added.

Nibin Maxwell had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working on a farm there.

According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns.

At least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee, Israel Defence Forces claimed.

Israel and Hamas war has continued in Gaza for more than 100 days in which millions of people have been displaced and more than 30,000 have died.

Meanwhile, international mediators and Hamas delegates were in Cairo for talks to try to secure a pause in the war in Gaza ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Envoys from the Palestinian militant group and the United States were expected to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators for a third day of negotiations over a six-week truce, the exchange of dozens of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the flow of aid to Gaza.

Israeli delegates have so far stayed away from the negotiations, despite growing diplomatic pressure for a truce.

As conditions in the besieged Palestinian territory deteriorate and the spectre of famine looms, Israel is facing increasingly sharp rebuke from its top ally the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed "deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza" during talks in Washington on Monday. Besides, the World Health Organization said an aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza had found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid dire shortages of food, fuel, and medicines.

The Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulted in prolonged war in Gaza. According to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed 30,534 people, mostly women and children.

