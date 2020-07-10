Default risk for Indian firms drops at fastest pace in decade

The cost to insure against nonpayment by a basket of Indian companies including Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India dropped by 252 basis points in May and June combined, the most for any two-month period dating back to 2009, according to CMA prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled $277 billion of stimulus in May and the central bank cut benchmark borrowing rates to the lowest since at least 2000 to help an economy that’s facing a contraction after the world’s largest lockdown.