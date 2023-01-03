IBC plot twist may let defaulters keep the reins1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Government had earlier tried the debtor-in-control model with small businesses, but it did not take off in a big way
The government will examine suggestions to let shareholders of large defaulters retain control of the businesses while exploring fresh investments and corporate restructuring with its lenders outside bankruptcy tribunals, in a major change to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).