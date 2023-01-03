IBC plot twist may let defaulters keep the reins

Experts said the proposed change in IBC could make it more responsive and effective. Extending the features of the pre-pack resolution scheme meant for small businesses to larger entities as well is a good idea because, under this, one could start with a resolution plan that is at an advanced stage, said Anoop Rawat, partner (insolvency and bankruptcy) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co. “Large corporations will be able to handle the process and the costs involved. The debtor-in-possession framework will work well in cases where the defaults have happened due to economic reasons and not because of any wrongdoing by the management."