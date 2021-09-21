Defaults on consumer durable and two-wheeler loans rise

Two-wheeler loans default rate has increased at a relatively lower pace in the 30 to 90 days payment overdue section. However, longer duration of over 90 days has seen a 69% increase in delinquencies for the same period. Portfolio at risk (PAR) in 91-180 days period increased from 2.3% in March 2020 to 3.9% in March 2021, as per the report titled ‘How India Lends 2021’.