The Defence Ministry’s Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday approved proposals to buy ₹8,722.38 crore worth of military hardware from domestic companies, a government statement said Tuesday.

With the Bengaluru Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) having successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process underway, “the DAC approved procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF)," the statement said.

After the process of certification is complete, “70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF," it said.

To improve the fire power of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) which is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships, it said. The SRGM is to be bought from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has capability to target fast manoeuvring missiles and fast attack crafts besides increasing the maximum engagement range, it said.

The council also gave the go ahead to the procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for Indian Army as a “Design and Development Case," the ministry statement said. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 % indigenous content.

On Sunday, the Defence Ministry had brought out a list 101 weapons and platforms that it said it would buy only from Indian vendors in a bid to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self Reliant India programme.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated