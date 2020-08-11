To improve the fire power of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) which is fitted as the main gun onboard Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships, it said. The SRGM is to be bought from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has capability to target fast manoeuvring missiles and fast attack crafts besides increasing the maximum engagement range, it said.