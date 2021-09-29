The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared acquisition proposals for three armed forces worth around ₹13,165 crore, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Of the total acquisition proposals of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, 87% of them will be produced in India.

The procurement of military hardware approved by the defence ministry includes 25 advanced light helicopters and rocket ammunition, according to officials.

Key approvals include helicopters, guided munition and rocket ammunition. Looking into the need of the Indian Army for an Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Squadron, to improve its integral lift capability ensuring its operational preparedness, the DAC accorded approval of procurement of 25 ALH Mark III helicopters from M/s HAL under Buy Indian-IDDM at an approximate cost of ₹3,850 crore.

The council also approved procurement of Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) and HEPF/RHE rocket ammunition under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at an approximate cost of ₹4,962 crore, in a major boost to India's indigenous design and development of ammunitions.

In addition, the DAC also approved a few amendments to the DAP 2020 as a part of business process re-engineering to ensure further ease of doing business for the industry as well as measures to enhance procurement efficiency and reducing timelines.

