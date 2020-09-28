Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 calls for 50% local content vs 40% earlier

In May, the government said it was raising the foreign direct investment cap in the defence sector from 49% to 74%. A draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020, unveiled last month, said the government was aiming for a turnover of ₹1.75 lakh crore ($25 billion) in defence manufacturing by 2025 with the sector identified as having the potential to boost the overall economy. It also set an export target of ₹35,000 crore ($ 5 billion) in aerospace and defence goods and services in the next five years.