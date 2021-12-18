NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector will escalate to ₹1 lakh crore in 2022.

Speaking at the Annual Convention and 94th Annual Gener of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Singh said that the amount will further soar to ₹5 lakh crore in the year 2047, when India will be celebrating the 100th year of Independence.

The current budget for the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector is ₹85000 crore.

The Defence minister stressed on the role of incorporating private sector in the same.

The contribution of the private sector in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing will rise to over Rs1 lakh crore by 2047 from around Rs18,000 crore in the current year.

Singh said defence and aerospace offer huge opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Some would say the defence sector is for the big industry. But it's not true. Today, more than 1000 MSMEs are working in the defence manufacturing sector," he said.

He said by 2024-25, India would become a net exporter of defence products.

The Defence Minister said the government has taken a number of measures to promote and facilitate private investments in the defence sector.

"There was a time when only government companies were in the defence sector. We have changed the situation," Singh said adding the government sees private investors as an important partner in defence manufacturing.

