1 min read.Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 03:09 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the amount will further soar to ₹5 lakh crore in the year 2047, when India will be celebrating the 100th year of Independence
NEW DELHI :
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector will escalate to ₹1 lakh crore in 2022.
Speaking at the Annual Convention and 94th Annual Gener of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Singh said that the amount will further soar to ₹5 lakh crore in the year 2047, when India will be celebrating the 100th year of Independence.
The Defence Minister said the government has taken a number of measures to promote and facilitate private investments in the defence sector.
"There was a time when only government companies were in the defence sector. We have changed the situation," Singh said adding the government sees private investors as an important partner in defence manufacturing.
