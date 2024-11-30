News
Defence contracts emerge as key business for telecom infra makers
Shouvik Das , Gulveen Aulakh 4 min read 30 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Summary
- Firms such as HFCL, STL, and Tejas Networks are making a beeline for multi-million-dollar defence telecom infrastructure demand from within India.
India's push for local manufacturing is prising open a new business frontier for domestic telecom equipment manufacturers. The defence forces, which have largely relied on overseas vendors for communication requirements, are now seriously sourcing from Indian companies such as HFCL Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), and Tejas Networks Ltd.
