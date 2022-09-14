Defence, development cooperation take centre stage as French foreign minister visits India

On defence cooperation, the Foreign Ministers welcomed French multinational Safran Group’s decision to set up an aircraft engine facility in Hyderabad. According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the investment will be to the tune of USD 150 million. The announcement comes even as the French air force engages in a five-week long power projection exercise in the Indo-Pacific. These exercises have seen French fighter jets make rapid flights to Asia directly from France in a move that are seen to enhance the European power’s ability to respond to crises in the region.