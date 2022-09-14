Home / News / India / Defence, development cooperation take centre stage as French foreign minister visits India
Defence, development cooperation take centre stage as French foreign minister visits India
2 min read.09:50 PM ISTShashank Mattoo
The development agenda between both countries took a step forward with the announcement of financing measures for a slew of development projects in fields like agriculture and drinking water
As diplomatic visits go, few global capitals have been as busy as New Delhi. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s three day visit to India, which began yesterday, was the latest in a string of high-profile visits. Development cooperation, defence ties and joint efforts on combating climate change dominated the agenda.
This is Minister Colonna’s first visit to any country in Asia, a decision she said was made “willingly", given the importance of the Indo-French partnership.
The development agenda between both countries took a step forward with the announcement of financing measures for a slew of development projects in fields like agriculture and drinking water. Trilateral development funding seems to have arrived in a big way as India and France “agreed to work towards the establishment of an Indo-Pacific Trilateral Development Cooperation Fund that will support sustainable innovative solutions for countries in the region."
On defence cooperation, the Foreign Ministers welcomed French multinational Safran Group’s decision to set up an aircraft engine facility in Hyderabad. According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the investment will be to the tune of USD 150 million. The announcement comes even as the French air force engages in a five-week long power projection exercise in the Indo-Pacific. These exercises have seen French fighter jets make rapid flights to Asia directly from France in a move that are seen to enhance the European power’s ability to respond to crises in the region.
Climate action also occupied centre stage during the talks. Under the auspices of the International Solar Alliance’s STAR-C program, Senegal, Bhutan and Papua New Guinea will receive funding for solar energy training and R&D centres. Minister Jaishankar pointed to the STAR-C program, which is funded by France, as an example of what the Indo-French partnership can achieve.
Finally, both sides also worked to advance people to people ties. France unveiled plans to welcome 20,000 Indian students to India by 2025. In addition, New Delhi and Paris also declared their intention to facilitate the exchange of 500 young individuals as part of a Young Professionals Scheme. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these will be individuals who are “willing to contribute to the deepening of the economic, scientific and technological, and cultural ties between the two countries."
The ministers will meet again in New York later this month and will conduct a trilateral meeting with India, France and Australia.
