Home / News / India /  Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistic issues. Here's what govt says on new dates

Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistic issues. Here's what govt says on new dates

PM Narendra Modi tries a weapon at the 11th edition of Defence Expo, in Lucknow. File Photo
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The defence expo 2022 was scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10 till March 14th

DefExpo-2022: Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Defence Expo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10 till March 14th, is postponed, Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said.

The new dates will be communicated in due course, the ministry spokesperson said.

At DefExpo-2022, which coincides with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the countries will not only get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms, but also be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of the Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships. 

The event is expected to help boost investment, expand manufacturing capacities and capabilities, discover avenues for technology absorption and thus, contribute to furthering the target of $5 billion defence export by 2024. 

