Defence forces, RBI, PM office most trusted: survey

“Trust is about credibility, ethos and respect. It is exemplary and earned and is the foundation on which the institutions are built, resonating those qualities. Defence forces, RBI, PM of India are pillars with a strong foundation and unwavering in their mission and work, emerging as the most trusted by the populace. It is also about integrity and strength of character which the most trusted institutions strive for and stand for. Interestingly, Defence Forces emerged the top choice across demographics, though differences emerged only in terms of the quantum of support," said Parijat Chakraborty, group service line leader, Ipsos Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation.