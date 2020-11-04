Defence links have come far and will continue to grow

NEW DELHI : In September, a US long-range maritime patrol aircraft refuelled at India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, displaying the military collaboration between the two countries amid New Delhi’s standoff with China along the border in eastern Ladakh.

The “fully armed" P-8 Poseidon aircraft landed in Port Blair for logistics and refuelling support, a development not seen as rare anymore but significant nevertheless.

Those who recall the rather fraught India-US relations in the 1970s and 1980s may also remember how vehemently New Delhi protested the US military base in Diego Garcia, an atoll in the Chagos Archipelago that was an administrative dependency of Mauritius.

Cut to the present. The refueling of a US maritime patrol aircraft is not the only development that is illustrative of how far ties have come since the days of the Cold War when India and the US were seen on opposite sides. The US declared India a major defence partner (MDP) in 2016, putting New Delhi on a par with Washington’s closest allies and opening the door to Indian procurement of sensitive defence technologies. Last year, the US Senate passed a legislative provision that brings India on a par with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) allies of the US. This came after the US gave India strategic trade authorization 1 (STA Tier-1) status, easing export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as Nato allies such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

That’s not all. India has an officer posted at the US Navy component (NAVCENT) of the US Central Command. Headquartered in Bahrain, India’s military attaché at its embassy in Bahrain now also serves as its liaison officer at NAVCENT. There are similar plans to post Indian officers at the US Central Command and Africa Command. Such collaboration would have been regarded impossible even two decades ago, though the two sides began the Malabar naval exercises in 1992.

“In some ways, the defence relationship is seen as the driver of India-US ties," said Harsh V. Pant, a professor of international relations at London-based Kings College. The two sides are now moving towards interoperability, he said. Defence ties have remained insulated from turbulence that might have affected other parts of the relationship from time to time. “I think it’s the strongest aspect of the relationship," Pant said. This aspect was unlikely to be affected whether or not US President Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second term after the 3 November polls.

India and the US signing all the critical foundational agreements, the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that provides India with similar access to US bases from Djibouti in Africa to Guam in the Pacific in 2016, the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement to facilitate interoperability between militaries and sale of high end technology in 2018, and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (Beca), has paved the way for the military trade relationship to grow even more robust. Bilateral defence trade, which was almost nil until 2000 now stands at $20 billion.

