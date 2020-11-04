Defence links have come far and will continue to grow

Cut to the present. The refueling of a US maritime patrol aircraft is not the only development that is illustrative of how far ties have come since the days of the Cold War when India and the US were seen on opposite sides. The US declared India a major defence partner (MDP) in 2016, putting New Delhi on a par with Washington’s closest allies and opening the door to Indian procurement of sensitive defence technologies. Last year, the US Senate passed a legislative provision that brings India on a par with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) allies of the US. This came after the US gave India strategic trade authorization 1 (STA Tier-1) status, easing export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as Nato allies such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea.