OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Defence min, BEL ink deal to supply Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for IAF fighter jets
Listen to this article

The Ministry of Defence and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has finished the contract for the supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The contract, for which the estimated cost is 1993 crore, was signed between MoD and BEL. 

As per the official statement, the supply of advanced EW systems will significantly enhance the battle-survivability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries’ ground-based as well as airborne fire control and surveillance radars. 

The EW suite has been indigenously designed & developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance, it also added

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout