Home / News / India /  Defence min, BEL ink deal to supply Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for IAF fighter jets

Defence min, BEL ink deal to supply Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for IAF fighter jets

The EW suite has been indigenously designed & developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
1 min read . 08:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The contract, for which the estimated cost is 1993 crore, was signed between MoD and BEL.

The Ministry of Defence and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has finished the contract for the supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The contract, for which the estimated cost is 1993 crore, was signed between MoD and BEL. 

As per the official statement, the supply of advanced EW systems will significantly enhance the battle-survivability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries’ ground-based as well as airborne fire control and surveillance radars. 

The EW suite has been indigenously designed & developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance, it also added

