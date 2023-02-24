New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon the youth to innovate, develop latest technologies and set up new companies, research establishments and start-ups to provide a new acceleration to the government’s efforts towards making India a more powerful and self-reliant nation.

Addressing the students of Visva Bharati University during the convocation ceremony at Birbhum, West Bengal, the minister said that they should take inspiration from Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and move forward with vision, knowledge in one hand and centuries-old Indian traditions, values on the other, and strive to achieve the overall objective of taking the nation up the development ladder.

Singh added that the ability to move forward in a balanced way without getting distracted is the key to success. “Character building, knowledge and wealth should be given equal weightage. The path of India’s progress goes through the youth. The stronger you are, the stronger our country will be."

He said that the Visva Bharati University is a physical manifestation of the philosophical legacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and an embodiment of his knowledge and wisdom. “The university is a unique blend of Indian and global knowledge. It assimilates the flow of knowledge from across the globe into Indian thought and enlightens the whole world."

The minister added that for centuries, Indian nationalism has been based on the feeling of cooperation and human welfare. “It is cultural, not territorial. Consciousness comes before territory. Human welfare is the focus. Indian Nationalism is all-inclusive rather than exclusivist and is inspired by universal welfare. Visva-Bharati is an indicator of this sentiment."

Singh said that Rabindranath Tagore had a vision to promote industrial development and modern science and technology for the development of the nation. “It is the result of his vision that today, India is moving forward on the path of development by setting new standards in the field of science and technology. We are ‘Making in India, Making for the World’."

He added that India is progressing continuously as the fifth largest economy in the world. “According to a recent report of investment firm Morgan Stanley, India will become the third largest economy in the next 4-5 years. I am hopeful that we will become the world’s top economy by 2047."