Defence minister felicitates families of soldiers

Singh added that India is the only country which has given the message of peace to the whole world. “If any attempt is ever made to disturb the harmony in India, a befitting reply will be given. At a time when we were dealing with COVID-19 along with the entire world, we had to face the tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is; India will never bow down."

