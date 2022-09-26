Defence minister felicitates families of soldiers

Defence minister felicitates families of soldiers2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- From about ₹900 crore eight years ago, India's defence exports have crossed ₹13,000 crore. The government is hopeful that defence exports will touch ₹35,000 crore by 2025
NEW DELHI: Union minister for defence, Rajnath Singh, on Monday felicitated families of soldiers who laid down their lives while serving the nation.
“The Armed Forces will always be a source of inspiration to the people, especially the youth, as they possess the traits of discipline, devotion to duty, patriotism & sacrifice and are a symbol of national pride & trust," the minister said at the event at Badoli, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh
Singh added that India is the only country which has given the message of peace to the whole world. “If any attempt is ever made to disturb the harmony in India, a befitting reply will be given. At a time when we were dealing with COVID-19 along with the entire world, we had to face the tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is; India will never bow down."
The minister said, "India’s new strategy against terrorism has broken the backs of those who try to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation. Terror activities were carried out from across the border in Pakistan under a well thought out policy. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks, our government and the Armed Forces, through the 2016 surgical strikes & 2019 Balakot airstrikes, displayed to the world India’s unwavering commitment to root out terrorism."
Addressing the government’s resolve to make the country strong and ‘Aatmanirbhar’, he said, “Earlier, India was known as a defence importer. Today, it is one of the top 25 defence exporters in the world. From about ₹900 crore eight years ago, defence exports have crossed ₹13,000 crore. We are hopeful that the defence exports will touch ₹35,000 crore by 2025 and the target of ₹2.7 lakh crore worth of defence exports set for 2047 will be met."
Singh added that the doors of National Defence Academy have been opened for girls, women in the armed forces are being given permanent commission.
