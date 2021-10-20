Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a web-based project monitoring portal for military engineer services (MES). Apart from MES, armed forces would be able to gain access about the project information using this portal.

The portal has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G).

The ministry said in a release, the newly launched unified portal is the first project management e-Governance to be implemented by the MES. It will enable real time monitoring of projects from its inception to completion. All stakeholders not only from MES but also Armed Forces users can gain access to the project information. This is one among many initiatives of MES for the scientific management of this organisation.

Taking forward the Digital India Mission, MES is also in process of implementing nine other e-Governance applications in an endeavor to increase productivity, build transparency and improve efficiency towards infrastructural development for the Army. These include Product Approval Portal, AWMP Scrutiny & Status Application, E-Measurement Book, Budget Management Portal, Work Estimation Application, Billing and Construction Account Management, Cashbook Management and Accounting System, Contractor and Consultant Enlistment Portal & E-Deviation. These applications are expected to be developed by the end of this year and also to be amalgamated into singular Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by mid of next year, it added

MES has also embraced State of the Art technologies in its projects such as the construction of high-rise residential accommodations, construction of state-of-the-art multi-specialityhospitals, provisioning of several run-way infrastructures, construction of specialised marine structures, central engineering services such as the water & sewage treatment plants etc, it also said.

