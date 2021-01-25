OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Defence minister launches revamped website about gallantry award recipients
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launching of the revamped version of the Gallantry Awards Portal (ANI Photo )
Defence minister launches revamped website about gallantry award recipients

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 03:37 PM IST PTI

Along with portal, he also launched a gallantry award quiz competition and an e-magazine 'Shauryawaan'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a revamped website that provides information about gallantry awards in India and their recipients since Independence.

"If a programme about our brave security forces is aired on television, it stays in our memory for a few moments only. But due to this portal, the information will be able to to us round the clock," Singh said after unveiling the website gallantryawards.gov.in.

India cannot imagine of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 without the contribution of its soldiers in maintaining the security and sovereignty of the country, he said, adding this website is a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers.

"We do not want to lose any opportunity to express our gratitude to these bravehearts even though there is no way to repay them for the sacrifices they have made for the country," the defence minister said.

After the event, the minister said on Twitter: "Glad to launch the revamped Gallantry Awards web portal today. The website gallantryawards.gov.in has been designed and developed to display the information on gallantry awards and the awardees post Independence."

"Please visit the website and share your feedback with us," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

