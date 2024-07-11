Defence Minister Rajnath Singh admitted to AIIMS, ’stable and under observation’

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been admitted to AIIMS. Officials said that Singh is stable and under observation.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Singh was admitted to AIIMS with complaints of back pain, reported PTI quoting hospital officials.

Officials said that Singh is stable and under observation.

AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said he is undergoing tests.

The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is in the Old Private Ward.

Also Read | Kathua terror attack: Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 soldiers

Singh, a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, became the Minister of Defence for the first time on June 1, 2019.

On June 13, 2024, Rajnath Singh assumed charge as the Raksha Mantri for the second consecutive term.

After taking charge, Singh outlined his vision for the next five years and stated that the focus would be on carrying forward the priority areas with renewed thrust to establish a more secure, self-reliant and prosperous nation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our aim will be to further strengthen the security apparatus of the country, with focus on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Armed Forces modernisation and the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, will continue to be our main focus,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Even Pakistan knows India is becoming powerful country’, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh added that the objective will be to increase defence exports in the times to come.

Rajnath Singh was inducted into the Union Cabinet in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Home Affairs.

 

Also Read | ’No need to capture PoK; its people will themselves want to join India’: Rajnath

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009.

Born on July 10, 1951, in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued a Master's in Physics from the University of Gorakhpur and was a teacher by profession.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 10:59 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh admitted to AIIMS, ’stable and under observation’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue