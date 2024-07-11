Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh was admitted to AIIMS with complaints of back pain, reported PTI quoting hospital officials.

Officials said that Singh is stable and under observation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said he is undergoing tests.

The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is in the Old Private Ward.

Singh, a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, became the Minister of Defence for the first time on June 1, 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 13, 2024, Rajnath Singh assumed charge as the Raksha Mantri for the second consecutive term.

After taking charge, Singh outlined his vision for the next five years and stated that the focus would be on carrying forward the priority areas with renewed thrust to establish a more secure, self-reliant and prosperous nation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our aim will be to further strengthen the security apparatus of the country, with focus on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Armed Forces modernisation and the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, will continue to be our main focus," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajnath Singh added that the objective will be to increase defence exports in the times to come.

Rajnath Singh was inducted into the Union Cabinet in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Home Affairs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009.

Born on July 10, 1951, in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued a Master's in Physics from the University of Gorakhpur and was a teacher by profession.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!