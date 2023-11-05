comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / India/  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves extension of maternity, child care leaves for women in Armed Force. Details here
Back Back

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves extension of maternity, child care leaves for women in Armed Force. Details here

 Livemint

Defence Minister approves extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister approves extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces. (ANI Photo) (Rajnath Singh twitter)Premium
Defence Minister approves extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces. (ANI Photo) (Rajnath Singh twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts.

According to the PIB statement, this benefit will be applied to all women in the Armed forces, regardless of their position as an officer or otherwise. Defence Minister added that all women soldiers, sailors and air warriors will be eligible for this.

As pert he statement, the Minister claims that this measure would help improve the work conditions of women in the military and also aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner.

Taking to X, Defence Minister's Office wrote, “The decision is in line with the RM’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App