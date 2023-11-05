Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves extension of maternity, child care leaves for women in Armed Force. Details here
Defence Minister approves extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable.
