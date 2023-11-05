Defence Minister approves extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts.

According to the PIB statement, this benefit will be applied to all women in the Armed forces, regardless of their position as an officer or otherwise. Defence Minister added that all women soldiers, sailors and air warriors will be eligible for this.

As per the statement, the Minister claims that this measure would help improve the work conditions of women in the military and also aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner.

Taking to X, Defence Minister's Office wrote, “The decision is in line with the RM’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces"

