Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General to visit Ladakh on Friday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be visiting Ladakh to review the security situation there on 17 July.

The two will also be visiting Jammu and Kashmir the next day and will also be visiting the forward areas from there.

Earlier this month, prime minister Narendra Modi had visited Ladakh to review the situation amid India-China standoff.

The visit was seen as a message of support to the Indian armed forces as it comes two weeks after 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash at Galwan Valley, one of the points of friction along the border

