Home >News >India >Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General to visit Ladakh on Friday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General to visit Ladakh on Friday

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 03:09 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will also be visiting Jammu and Kashmir the next day and will also be visiting the forward areas from there

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be visiting Ladakh to review the security situation there on 17 July.

The two will also be visiting Jammu and Kashmir the next day and will also be visiting the forward areas from there.

Earlier this month, prime minister Narendra Modi had visited Ladakh to review the situation amid India-China standoff.

The visit was seen as a message of support to the Indian armed forces as it comes two weeks after 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash at Galwan Valley, one of the points of friction along the border

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout