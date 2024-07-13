Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a complaint of back pain, has been discharged from the hospital

ANI
First Published13 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Rajnath Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday morning after he complained of back pain
Rajnath Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday morning after he complained of back pain(PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a complaint of back pain, has been discharged from the hospital, the hospital said on Saturday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday morning after he complained of back pain. Singh turned 73 on Wednesday.

A Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is heading the Ministry of Defence for the second time in a row.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Thane witness heavy rains amid orange alert

He also served as Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term in 2014.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Radhika prepares for vidai

He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977-1980 and 2001-2003. He was Minister of Education in the government of Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1992, while also serving as Minister of Surface Transport in the Union Cabinet from 1999 to 2000.

Later, he was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2000-2002. In 2003, he served as Minister of Agriculture in the Union Cabinet.

Also Read | PM Modi says my aim is to make Mumbai ‘global fintech capital’

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue