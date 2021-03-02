OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi (ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi (ANI )

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 05:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'India’s resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle-free,' Rajnath said in a tweet
  • The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India commenced on Monday, covering people over 60 and above

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at R R Hospital in New Delhi as India started its next phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday. This phase is covering people over 60 and above. Even those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

"The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India’s resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The highway builder expects to receive ₹2,000 crore from the monetization of the Cube Highways deal and the one being negotiated as construction is completed over the next two years

Dilip Buildcon, a top Indian highway builder, sees Infra push doubling sales

2 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Union Power Minister RK Singh.

Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of Chinese role: Power Minister RK Singh

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Pawankumar Badhe, First Secy, Permanent Mission of India to UN

'No locus standi': India at Human Rights Council rejects OIC, Pakistan's statements on J-K

2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R)

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

He thanked the doctors and the paramedic staff at RR Hospital for the vaccination and urged every person eligible to take the vaccine and make India Covid free.

"I salute the efforts of India’s scientists and doctors who developed the Vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the Doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free," Singh said in the tweet.

Additionally, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also on Tuesday received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Patna, a day after the second phase of the mega vaccination drive against the virus began in India.

RS Prasad had on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility as India expanded the nationwide vaccination exercise.

Among other ministers who have received the jab, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also received the first dose. He was administered the shot at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot of the Covid vaccine today.

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, some 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

As a part of the vaccination drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday at AIIMS Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken the dose on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout