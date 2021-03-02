Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at R R Hospital in New Delhi as India started its next phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday. This phase is covering people over 60 and above. Even those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

"The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India’s resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

He thanked the doctors and the paramedic staff at RR Hospital for the vaccination and urged every person eligible to take the vaccine and make India Covid free.

"I salute the efforts of India’s scientists and doctors who developed the Vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the Doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free," Singh said in the tweet.

Additionally, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also on Tuesday received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Patna, a day after the second phase of the mega vaccination drive against the virus began in India.

RS Prasad had on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility as India expanded the nationwide vaccination exercise.

Among other ministers who have received the jab, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also received the first dose. He was administered the shot at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot of the Covid vaccine today.

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will cover 10 crore people across the country. So far, some 1.45 core people have received Covid-19 shots.

As a part of the vaccination drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday at AIIMS Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken the dose on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

