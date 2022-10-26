Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that nuclear weapons should not be used by any side in the Ukraine war, according to an Indian government statement.
"The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," Singh told Shoigu while reiterating the need for an early resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
"On October 26, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Rajnath Singh discussed the situation in Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'," tweeted Russian Embassy in India.
Responding to Shoigu's telephonic talks, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "He briefed me on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of 'dirty bomb'. I reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict."
Rajnath Singh also pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.
In the telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.
"Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict," the ministry said.
"He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," it said.
It said the two ministers also discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.
There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukranian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back.
*With inputs from agencies
