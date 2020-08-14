Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches 15 products developed by Defence PSUs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched on Thursday four products each by OFB and BEML, two by BEL and one each by HAL, BDL, MDL, GRSE and GSL, developed by respective DPSUs/ OFB as part of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ week celebrations which continues till today.

Referring to corporatization of OFB, Rajnath Singh said, “if government owned defence industries are to compete at national and international level then the outdated practices will have to be done away with."

"We need to have modern management techniques, technology infusion and collaborative efforts to help aid the state defence industries serve the country efficiently. With this purpose the government has initiated steps towards Corporatisation of OFB."

Among the products launched today included the prototype of Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) developed by Ordnance Factory Medak in association with DRDL, Hyderabad. NAMICA has the potential for import substitution to the tune of Rs. 260 Cr in the first phase, which may go upto more than ₹3000 Cr.

The other products of Ordnance Factory Board such as the fully indigenous 14.5 mm Anti Material Rifle being manufactured with the existing facilities at Ordnance Factory Trichy, the upgraded Commander’s Thermal Imager Cum Day Sight for T90 Main Battle Tank and the prototype of 8.6x70 mm Sniper developed by Rifle Factory Ishapore for engaging long range targets, were also launched.

