Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for developing entralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) app.

A tripartite MoU was signed between IIT Kanpur, MoD (Department of Defence) and Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DAR&PG) in August last year.

During the launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The world is progressing in the field of science and technology. AI is being used in every field. The Defence Ministry has been at the forefront. We are starting this application today in the context of public grievances".

"We're moving towards citizen-centric reforms with scientific knowledge & tech. It's an imp initiative. I extend my heartiest congratulations & best wishes to all associated with this project," Singh added.

Praising the DRDO for its efforts in developing new-age technology, Singh said, "Under the Ministry of Defence, DRDO has done a lot of work. The organization has developed robots for military use, applications like 'NETRA', equipment like 'Atman AI' to detect Covid from chest X-ray".

The AI-based grievances analysis application will help the MoD to assess if more complaints were coming from any specific areas/regions/cities etc. The developed dashboard will help the concerned official to take corrective measures in time, preferably before the problem becomes large.

Such models will help the ministry in taking preventive steps by timely interventions so that the number of grievances is reduced over a period of time.

It is expected the new model would facilitate responses to the people by the ministries to become easier, swifter, faster, and more efficient. The ministries can also make systematic changes in the policy designs.

The Centre received over 28,000 pubic grievances between March and June 2 this year, of which 19,694 were disposed of, according to an official statement.

"In the second wave of the pandemic, the DARPG received 28,005 grievances on the CPGRAMS COVID-19 portal and disposed of 19,694 grievances," as per the Ministry of Personnel.

