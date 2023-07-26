India is a peace-loving nation, but will not hesitate to retaliate if provoked: Rajnath Singh2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST
The defence minister assured all that the government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, no matter the challenge
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s stance of maintaining peace at borders, but warned that India will not shy away from retaliating if provoked.
