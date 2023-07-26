New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s stance of maintaining peace at borders, but warned that India will not shy away from retaliating if provoked.

Singh was speaking at the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, to pay tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil war. The war saw Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrains amid harsh weather conditions in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

The defence minister assured all that the government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, no matter the challenge. “No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the Armed Forces to eliminate the nation’s enemies. India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC."

Singh commended the valour and commitment of the armed forces, which have, time and again, helped the country stand tall in times of crisis. India of today rests on the foundation of the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The defence minister described ‘Operation Vijay’ as an episode that displayed India’s grit and determination as it stood its ground in the face of adverse circumstances. He also termed the victory as a launch pad that propelled the nation to achieve heights of success.

“Our greatness is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we fall. Despite the adversary having tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skill to push them back and reclaim our land. With the victory, India sent a message to Pakistan and the world that our military will not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed," he said.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the defence minister said that the war, which has been continuing for last more than one year, reflects the unpredictable nature of conflicts in today’s times.

Singh called upon the people to be ready to participate in wars not only indirectly but directly as well, if ever the need arises. “People should be mentally prepared, so that whenever the nation needs them, they should be ready to help the Armed Forces. Just as every soldier is an Indian; in the same way, every Indian should be ready to play the role of a soldier," he said.

The defence minister also called upon the Indian Army to work towards ensuring that the contribution of these unsung heroes does not go unnoticed.