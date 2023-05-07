Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Army’s preparedness in Jammu & Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 12:54 AM IST
During his visit, Singh interacted with the soldiers and praised their valour and dedication in operating in challenging situations.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Base Camp in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday to assess the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the security situation along the border.
