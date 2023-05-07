New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Base Camp in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday to assess the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the security situation along the border.

Singh was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

During his visit, Singh interacted with the soldiers and praised their valour and dedication in operating in challenging situations.

He motivated them to continue working with the same zeal, stating that the government and people of India are always with the armed forces.

Singh paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation in Rajouri on May 5, 2023, and acknowledged that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The visit of the defence minister is expected to boost the morale of the soldiers and reaffirm the government’s commitment to their welfare and safety.