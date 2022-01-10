Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive, has mild symptoms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive, has mild symptoms

04:29 PM IST

  • 'I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,' tweeted Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BJP leader said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.

Singh has also requested those who have come in my contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29%, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

As many as 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

Nearly 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered till now.

The ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619, which accounts for 2.03% of India's total number of cases.

The weekly positivity rate currently is at 7.29%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.29%.

Total cases of Covid-19 in the country have risen to 35,528,004.

As many as 46,569 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of Covid-19 recovered patients now stands at 3,45,00,172. The recovery rate is at 96.62%.

The country also reported 146 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,936.

