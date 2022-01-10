Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid positive, has mild symptoms

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,' tweeted Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BJP leader said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.
Singh has also requested those who have come in my contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," the minister wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29%, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.
As many as 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).
Nearly 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered till now.
The ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619, which accounts for 2.03% of India's total number of cases.