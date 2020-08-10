Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah' on Monday, an official statement said. The event will be held at 3.30 pm, the defence minister's office tweeted on Sunday night. "Raksha Mantri Rajnath SIngh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ at 3.30 pm tomorrow," the tweet read.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ at 3.30 pm tomorrow. #AtmaNirbharBharat — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 9, 2020





"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) will be built which will be self-sufficient in terms of roti, kapda and makan as well as education and health," Singh said during an online event.

He said the prime minister announced the creation of a new India in 2017 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Champaran Satyagraha. "Now the Prime Minister has made it clear that when we lay the foundation of a new India, it will be full of self-confidence as well as self-reliance," Singh noted.

On August 9, Singh had announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, including light combat helicopters, transport aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles by 2024. This step has been taken to promote the domestic defence industry.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production," Singh had tweeted."

The Defence Minister had said that the decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," the Minister had said in another tweet.

-With Agency inputs

























Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated