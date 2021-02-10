Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the present situation in Eastern Ladakh , the defence minister’s office has said.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding ‘Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh," the office wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Meanwhile, the Chinese defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have begun to disengage from the southern and northern banks of the Pangong lake.

In a statement published on the Chinese defence ministry website, spokesperson Wu Qian said that according to the consensus reached the 9th round of military commander-level talks, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces have begun to disengage at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong lake on 10 February.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between India and China, passes through the lake, parts of which are controlled by the Indian and Chinese militaries.

The central government had said earlier this month that Chinese military's attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the region.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the attempts have been responded to "appropriately" by the Indian armed forces and it has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are "unacceptable".

On the eastern Ladakh standoff, he said: "Over the last several months, we have been engaged with the Chinese side through diplomatic and military channels to ensure complete disengagement from all friction points and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via